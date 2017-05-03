Ramaphosa asks Shembe Church to pray for ANC and SA govt
The deputy president says the Shembe Church must continue its historic role of resolving political battles and asked for their blessings.
DURBAN – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Shembe Church to pray for the African National Congress (ANC) and that the party chooses upright leaders.
Ramaphosa was in Empangeni on Tuesday attending the commemoration of founder Isaiah Shembe, who died in 1931.
The deputy president has described Shembe as someone who refused to become a poor copy of the West and its European cultural domination.
Ramaphosa has asked the Nazareth Baptist Church to pray for the country’s government and its political leaders.
He says the Shembe Church must continue its historic role of resolving political battles and asked for their blessings.
The deputy president was accompanied by former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu, who is viewed as a Ramaphosa ally who is campaigning in what is dubbed as President Jacob Zuma’s stronghold.
Mchunu has been tipped to become the ruling party’s secretary-general if Ramaphosa is elected as ANC president.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
ANC vow not to disrupt Mashaba during Soca
-
Foundations invite South Africans to talk about national crisis
-
Another Public Works official expected to appear before hearing over Nkandla
-
Gigaba set to unpack his vision of radical economic transformation
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 2 May 2017
-
Sarb concerned further downgrades could shake up financial stability
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.