Ramaphosa asks Shembe Church to pray for ANC and SA govt

The deputy president says the Shembe Church must continue its historic role of resolving political battles and asked for their blessings.

DURBAN – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Shembe Church to pray for the African National Congress (ANC) and that the party chooses upright leaders.

Ramaphosa was in Empangeni on Tuesday attending the commemoration of founder Isaiah Shembe, who died in 1931.

The deputy president has described Shembe as someone who refused to become a poor copy of the West and its European cultural domination.

Ramaphosa has asked the Nazareth Baptist Church to pray for the country’s government and its political leaders.

He says the Shembe Church must continue its historic role of resolving political battles and asked for their blessings.

The deputy president was accompanied by former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu, who is viewed as a Ramaphosa ally who is campaigning in what is dubbed as President Jacob Zuma’s stronghold.

Mchunu has been tipped to become the ruling party’s secretary-general if Ramaphosa is elected as ANC president.

