Mashatile: ANC no longer a leader

Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile says ANC leaders in Gauteng will continue to make their stance on Jacob Zuma known in efforts to try and save the party from embarrassment in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Paul Mashatile says the party has weakened in its position as a leader in society and leaders will only have themselves to blame if the party loses in the 2019 elections.

President Jacob Zuma was forced to leave a Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) May Day rally in Bloemfontein after he was heckled by workers.

In KwaZulu-Natal, ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete and provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala were also booed, while ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte had a tough time addressing workers in Limpopo.

Mashatile says ANC leaders in Gauteng will continue to make their stance on Zuma known in efforts to try and save the party from embarrassment in 2019.

“We have long accepted that there are problems within the ANC. We have committed ourselves to address these challenges.”

The Gauteng ANC chairperson says the party can still lead, but people's belief in the movement is slowly dying and that's the party's own doing.

“I agree that we’re no longer a leader. I think we have weakened and should correct that to reclaim our position as the rightful leader of society.”

The ANC in Gauteng has been known to be unsupportive of Zuma since David Makhura became premier. It wants the president to step down and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, to take over.

WHY IS IT DIFFICULT TO REMOVE ZUMA?

Paul Mashatile says only the ruling party's top six can explain why it’s been so hard to remove President Jacob Zuma from office.

He says if South Africans want to know why Zuma is still president, they should ask the top six.

“Why is it difficult to remove Zuma? I think that’s the question that must be answered by the NEC. Our position in Gauteng is known; I don’t have to repeat it.”

The Gauteng ANC chair says political developments within the party are worrying.

