Gigaba faces tough questions on radical economic transformation

DURBAN – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to face questions about his vision of radical economic transformation when he speaks at the World Economic Forum Africa meeting on Wednesday.

President Jacob Zuma has already welcomed delegates to Durban for the event.

Gigaba is due to speak this evening on the issue of radical economic transformation amid a controversy sparked by his advisor Professor Chris Malikane.

While Gigaba has said he supports Zuma’s vision of radical economic transformation, he also wants inclusive growth.

But this could be a difficult audience for Gigaba and people may want actual details of what he plans to do, while also claiming that economic policy won’t change.

There will also be a focus on the relationship between South Africa and Nigeria this afternoon.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)