Gigaba faces tough questions on radical economic transformation
While Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has said he supports President Zuma’s vision of radical economic transformation, he also wants inclusive growth.
DURBAN – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to face questions about his vision of radical economic transformation when he speaks at the World Economic Forum Africa meeting on Wednesday.
President Jacob Zuma has already welcomed delegates to Durban for the event.
Gigaba is due to speak this evening on the issue of radical economic transformation amid a controversy sparked by his advisor Professor Chris Malikane.
While Gigaba has said he supports Zuma’s vision of radical economic transformation, he also wants inclusive growth.
But this could be a difficult audience for Gigaba and people may want actual details of what he plans to do, while also claiming that economic policy won’t change.
There will also be a focus on the relationship between South Africa and Nigeria this afternoon.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Mashatile: ANC no longer a leader
-
Nxesi plays down Zuma heckling at Cosatu rally
-
Lamoer trial: Financial investigator's skills, analysis scrutinised
-
Lesufi: Dept to provide counselling to school following teacher's death
-
Van Breda trial: Defence to continue grilling security guard
-
CT officials mull further tightening of water restrictions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.