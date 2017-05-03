Gigaba set to unpack his vision of radical economic transformation
The phrase 'radical economic transformation' has been the hallmark of those supporting Zuma and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma but Gigaba has also used the phrase 'inclusive growth'.
DURBAN – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to finally unpack his vision of radical economic transformation of the economy at the World Economic Forum’s Africa meeting in Durban on Wednesday.
The meeting starts this afternoon and will be attended by both President Jacob Zuma and deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On the official programme, the Finance Minister is due to discuss radical transformation of the economy under the heading, An insight, an idea with Malusi Gigaba.
Delegates here will also discuss leadership in an era of disruption.
President Zuma has formally welcomed all the delegates, saying he hopes this event will focus on education and infrastructure development.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
