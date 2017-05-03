DataMustFall: Right to communicate a basic human right – R2K

Marking World Press Freedom Day the NGO R2K has marched on MTN’s KZN office, calling on network providers to reduce the cost of data.

JOHANNESBURG – Members and supporters of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Right 2 Know (R2K) are leading a data must fall march in KwaZulu-Natal to the offices of network provider MTN as part of its World Press Freedom Day efforts.

The NGO says close to 100 people gathered in Umhlanga Drive calling on MTN, Vodacom and all other service providers to bring down the cost of communication in the country.

Last year R2K marched to Vodacom and it says during this year in June it will be targeting Cell C.

It highlights that the right to communicate is a basic human right and so it’s demanding affordable data and airtime for all South Africans.

Precious Mazibuko said: “Protest action will effect the kind of change that we need. We take them to the offices and let them know that people want to communicate. We are showing them that people are not going to just sit back and allow these high price increases to happen.”