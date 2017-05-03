Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash victims to be remembered at memorial
The service will be attended by pupils from the two local schools the deceased attended.
JOHANNESBURG - The 18 pupils who died in the Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash will be remembered at a memorial service in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
Twenty people were killed last month when the taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck and burst into flames.
Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona says they’re grateful to individuals and organisations who have donated their money and time towards the families.
“People have come from all over to assist and donate. We can safely say we’ll be spending almost nothing.”
Mabona says the learners must be celebrated.
“We have to give learners and educators a moment to heal while remembering those who have passed away.”
The taxi driver of the minibus was laid to rest over the weekend and the funeral of the learners is planned for this coming weekend.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
