BLF’s Mngxitama won’t apologise for ‘fascism’ remark

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

BLF’s Mngxitama won’t apologise for ‘fascism’ remark

The BLF leader denies calling Joan Fubbs a fascist in Parliament, which resulted in a scuffle.

A brawl broke out between Black First Land First head Andile Mngxitama and Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Yunus Carrim during public hearings on economic transformation on 3 May 2017. Picture: Twitter/@DavidMaynier.
A brawl broke out between Black First Land First head Andile Mngxitama and Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Yunus Carrim during public hearings on economic transformation on 3 May 2017. Picture: Twitter/@DavidMaynier.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Leader of the Black First Land First Movement Andile Mngxitama says there's no need to apologise to Members of Parliament (MPs) for Wednesday’s heated exchange at a public hearing on economic transformation.

Mngxitama has denied calling chairperson of the Trade and Industry committee Joan Fubbs a fascist while answering questions on a presentation he made at a hearing.

He says he took issue with Fubbs asking him to wrap up his remarks because time was running out.

Finance committee chairperson Yunus Carrim then approached Mngxitama's contingent, asking them to leave.

“I said, ‘what fascism is this?’ referring specifically to the idea that MPs were interrupting my input and I was told that I was wasting time. Isn’t that fascism?”

Watch the scuffle below

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA