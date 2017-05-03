Popular Topics
Another Public Works official expected to appear before hearing over Nkandla

The official is one of 10 charged with contravening tender processes in the multi-million rand upgrades, misconduct and maladministration.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: EWN
FILE: President Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN – Another Public Works official implicated in the Nkandla spending saga is expected to appear at a public hearing on Wednesday morning.

Last week saw the beginning of the inquiry, with Sibusiso Chonco the first to appear.

His case was postponed to July due to his ill-health and inability to participate.

This morning, Rhakesh Dhaniram is the second Public Works official to appear before the inquiry into spending at President Jacob Zuma’s home.

Dhaniram is a deputy manager for projects in the department.

He is one of 10 officials charged with contravening tender processes in the multi-million rand upgrades, misconduct and maladministration.

Among the issues that are also expected to be dealt with is the hiring of controversial architect Minenhle Makhanya, who was found by the Public Protector's office in 2014 to have made millions after being brought onto the project illegally and once it had already been completed.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

