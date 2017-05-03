Activists protest at World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban

The People’s Economic Forum claim their exclusion from the talks shows how delegates are not committed to a people’s economy that benefits all.

DURBAN - Dozens of activists are demanding that delegates who are currently attending the World Economic Forum on Africa be sent home in the same manner that President Jacob Zuma was during Monday’s May Day rally.

The group, under the banner of the People’s Economic Forum, marched to the Durban US consulate earlier on Wednesday.

The activists then moved toward the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre where the forum event is underway.

Activist Desmond Desai says the delegation to the World Economic Forum should be replaced by civil society groups.

“The radical transformation is talk about mining, ... it's about relocated people from the land, it’s about destroying our culture and our brains. So radical transformation, mining and all we don’t want... we want radical transformation within small economy, small people which means no oil, no mining. I mean looking after the land and giving to the people.”

The activists say the very people who will be discussing the future of billions across the globe are responsible for corruption.

The people’s economic forum has handed over a memorandum of demands to an official from the national treasury outside the convention centre.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)