4 arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms, stolen goods

Police made the arrests after responding to a tip-off from community members on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and goods suspected to have been stolen during armed businesses robberies in Diepsloot and Cosmo City.

Police responded to a tip-off from community members on Tuesday night.

During the search of a shop and a house in both areas, a firearm suspected to have been stolen from a police officer in 2012 was retrieved.

The suspects are set to appear at the Randburg magistrates court this week.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says: “Three of the Somalians were arrested in Diepsloot and a Malawian national was arrested in Cosmo City. The suspects, especially these Somalians are using these firearms to protect themselves.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)