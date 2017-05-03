4 arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms, stolen goods
Police made the arrests after responding to a tip-off from community members on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and goods suspected to have been stolen during armed businesses robberies in Diepsloot and Cosmo City.
Police responded to a tip-off from community members on Tuesday night.
During the search of a shop and a house in both areas, a firearm suspected to have been stolen from a police officer in 2012 was retrieved.
The suspects are set to appear at the Randburg magistrates court this week.
The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says: “Three of the Somalians were arrested in Diepsloot and a Malawian national was arrested in Cosmo City. The suspects, especially these Somalians are using these firearms to protect themselves.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
