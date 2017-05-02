Sarb concerned further downgrades could shake up financial stability
Sarb is warning that further downgrades could further have a significant impact on the cost of funding and investment flows.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) says it’s concerned about further downgrades to local currency debt and the impact on the stability of South Africa's financial system.
The economy was hit by credit ratings downgrades after President Jacob Zuma sacked respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in April.
The regulator is warning that should ratings agencies downgrade the local currency debt further, it could have a significant impact on the cost of funding and investment flows.
Last month, Standard & Poor's lowered South Africa sovereign credit rating to BB+ or junk status - this is from BBB-, with money now set to become more expensive for the government to borrow.
In the same month, Fitch Ratings also announced it change the country's rating to junk status.
