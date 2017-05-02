Saleem Dawjee gave loans to cop relatives, not bribes - defence
Advocate Johann Nortje told the court the Govenders are related to Dawjee and added their financial dealings are not hidden.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard alleged corrupt transactions between a Cape Town businessman and SAPS members were loans between relatives and not bribes.
Former provincial commissioner Arno Lamoer, as well as three police officials and businessman Saleem Dawjee, face 109 charges, including corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
It is the State's case that the SAPS members accepted cash and gifts from Dawjee in exchange for favours.
Advocate Johann Nortje, representing Sharon Govender, told the court the Govenders were related to Dawjee and added their financial dealings were not hidden.
Nortje also pointed out that in representations to the provincial director of public prosecutions, the ex-Bellville cluster commander admitted that Dawjee stood surety for her when she purchased two vehicles.
In the submissions to the National Prosecuting Authority, Nortje said Govender explained she was paying back Dawjee and reimbursed him for pool maintenance at her house.
He also put it to Hawks investigator Wynand Wessels that there was no evidence before the court that these transactions between the accused were corrupt.
Wessels replied his mandate was to present the court with an analysis of transactions between the accused and not to determine whether they were corrupt or not.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Only ANC’s top 6 can explain why Zuma is still president - Mashatile
-
Coligny teen to be laid to rest on Saturday
-
Khayelitsha forum condemns girl’s murder
-
#RandReport: Rand firms ahead of expected Fed rate meeting, stocks flat
-
Energy Dept ‘still needs to determine impact of high court ruling on nuclear’
-
Richest 1% owns 42% of SA’s social wealth - Oxfam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.