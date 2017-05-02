Saleem Dawjee gave loans to cop relatives, not bribes - defence

Advocate Johann Nortje told the court the Govenders are related to Dawjee and added their financial dealings are not hidden.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard alleged corrupt transactions between a Cape Town businessman and SAPS members were loans between relatives and not bribes.

Former provincial commissioner Arno Lamoer, as well as three police officials and businessman Saleem Dawjee, face 109 charges, including corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

It is the State's case that the SAPS members accepted cash and gifts from Dawjee in exchange for favours.

Advocate Johann Nortje, representing Sharon Govender, told the court the Govenders were related to Dawjee and added their financial dealings were not hidden.

Nortje also pointed out that in representations to the provincial director of public prosecutions, the ex-Bellville cluster commander admitted that Dawjee stood surety for her when she purchased two vehicles.

In the submissions to the National Prosecuting Authority, Nortje said Govender explained she was paying back Dawjee and reimbursed him for pool maintenance at her house.

He also put it to Hawks investigator Wynand Wessels that there was no evidence before the court that these transactions between the accused were corrupt.

Wessels replied his mandate was to present the court with an analysis of transactions between the accused and not to determine whether they were corrupt or not.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)