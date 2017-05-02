#RandReport: Rand firms ahead of expected Fed rate meeting, stocks flat
By 1600 GMT, the rand traded at 13.2825 per dollar, 0.8% firmer from its New York close on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Tuesday as investors await the US Fed's rate decision, while stocks put in marginal gains lead by steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa which has been lifted by a move to place tariffs on some steel products.
By 1600 GMT, the rand traded at 13.2825 per dollar, 0.8% firmer from its New York close on Monday, which was a public holiday in South Africa.
The US Federal Reserve is due to release its policy statement on Wednesday 1800 GMT, with the central bank widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 fell 3.5 basis points to 8.670%.
On the stock market, the benchmark Top-40 index ended up 0.14% at 47,138.85, while the broader All-share index closed 0.18% higher at 53,915.64.
ArcelorMittal South Africa, the largest steelmaker listed on the continent, topped the gainers' list rising 7.60% to R8.07.
South Africa proposed to put emergency "safeguard" tariffs on imports of certain flat hot-rolled steel products from July, it said in a filing published by the World Trade Organisation last Thursday.
More in Local
-
Only ANC’s top 6 can explain why Zuma is still president - Mashatile
-
Coligny teen to be laid to rest on Saturday
-
Khayelitsha forum condemns girl’s murder
-
Saleem Dawjee gave loans to cop relatives, not bribes - defence
-
Energy Dept ‘still needs to determine impact of high court ruling on nuclear’
-
Richest 1% owns 42% of SA’s social wealth - Oxfam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.