Police probe murder of four-year-old Khayelitsha girl

CAPE TOWN - A suspect has been taken in for questioning in connection with the death of a four-year-old girl in Khayelitsha.

The child's body was found early on Monday morning. She'd been reported missing by her parents on Sunday after going to a relative's house.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)