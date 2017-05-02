Police monitoring protests in Soweto

Cosatu reiterates support for Ramaphosa to be ANC president
Residents took to the streets on Tuesday morning, barricading roads with burning tyres and rocks.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are monitoring two protests in Soweto on Tuesday morning, one in Pennyville and the other in Kliptown.
Traffic is being diverted between New Canada and Main Reef Road, as well as Union Avenue and Klipspruit Valley Road.
The police’s Kay Makhubele says: “We’ve deployed the members to go monitor the area. The police are there to monitor the situation. So far, no damages have been reported to property or injuries but we’ll continue to monitor the area.”
