Police monitoring protests in Soweto

JOHANNESBURG – Police are monitoring two protests in Soweto on Tuesday morning, one in Pennyville and the other in Kliptown.

Residents took to the streets this morning, barricading roads with burning tyres and rocks.

Traffic is being diverted between New Canada and Main Reef Road, as well as Union Avenue and Klipspruit Valley Road.

The police’s Kay Makhubele says: “We’ve deployed the members to go monitor the area. The police are there to monitor the situation. So far, no damages have been reported to property or injuries but we’ll continue to monitor the area.”