Numsa: Govt’s minimum wage an insult to workers

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the government’s proposed minimum wage is an insult to workers around the country.

The union on Monday marched to Durban City Hall to address workers on issues concerning them.

Numsa was joined by newly formed trade federation the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

General secretary Irvin Jim says the proposed wage of R3,500 proves that the government doesn’t have workers’ interests at heart.

“We want to say to Cyril Ramaphosa he must take that R3,500 to capitalists of Hawaii. We want R12,500 that the workers of Marikana have died for.”