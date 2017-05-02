‘Negative impact of petrol price hike shouldn't be exaggerated’
Economists say the hike will see motorists paying almost the same amount they were paying for petrol in March.
JOHANNESBURG - While some economists say the petrol price hike is a big setback for consumers, others say that the negative impact the hike will have shouldn't be exaggerated.
From midnight, motorists will have to fork out 49 cents per litre more on petrol.
Diesel increases by between 30 and 32 cents and illuminating paraffin by 46 cents per litre.
Absa economist Jacques Du Toit says the hike will visibly affect businesses and consumers around the country.
“Especially against the background of current economic conditions that are relatively tough for businesses and consumers, we expect that this situation will put further pressure on the economy out there.”
Chief economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine says the increase is not huge, as it will see motorists paying almost the same amount they were paying for petrol in March.
“One must bear in mind that last month we had a petrol price reduction even though the fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy had been raised quite sharply.”
More in Local
-
Sarb concerned further downgrades could shake up financial stability
-
Kubayi confirms sale of SA's oil reserves
-
Only ANC’s top 6 can explain why Zuma is still president - Mashatile
-
Coligny teen to be laid to rest on Saturday
-
Khayelitsha forum condemns girl’s murder
-
#RandReport: Rand firms ahead of expected Fed rate meeting, stocks flat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.