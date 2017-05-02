‘Negative impact of petrol price hike shouldn't be exaggerated’

Economists say the hike will see motorists paying almost the same amount they were paying for petrol in March.

JOHANNESBURG - While some economists say the petrol price hike is a big setback for consumers, others say that the negative impact the hike will have shouldn't be exaggerated.

From midnight, motorists will have to fork out 49 cents per litre more on petrol.

Diesel increases by between 30 and 32 cents and illuminating paraffin by 46 cents per litre.

Absa economist Jacques Du Toit says the hike will visibly affect businesses and consumers around the country.

“Especially against the background of current economic conditions that are relatively tough for businesses and consumers, we expect that this situation will put further pressure on the economy out there.”

Chief economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine says the increase is not huge, as it will see motorists paying almost the same amount they were paying for petrol in March.

“One must bear in mind that last month we had a petrol price reduction even though the fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy had been raised quite sharply.”