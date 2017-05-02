Makhura: It’s time for ANC to restore its reputation
Last month, thousands of South Africans marched across the country calling on President Jacob Zuma to step down.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is warning the African National Congress (ANC) needs to read the current political mood and listen to the concerns of ordinary South Africans irrespective of their political affiliation.
On Monday, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) affiliated members heckled the president in Bloemfontein where he was supposed to address the official May Day rally.
The event cancelled after a large group of people chanted "Zuma must go".
Makhura says he still believes the ANC will reach a moment where it will listen to ordinary South Africans.
In March, President Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet removing Pravin Gordhan as Finance minister, which led to both S&P and Fitch downgrading the country's credit rating.
Makhura says despite deep concerns, he believes the ANC still has the capability to listen to its members.
“I can’t have an expectation that the ANC will not be able to reach a moment where it hears and feels the cries of ordinary people.”
Makhura says it’s time for the ANC to restore its reputation.
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
