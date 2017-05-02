Kubayi confirms sale of SA's oil reserves

Last year, Tina Joemat-Pettersson denied that strategic fuel costs said to be worth around R300 million had been sold.

CAPE TOWN – New Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has confirmed the sale of the country's oil reserves last year.

Her admission, made before Parliament's energy portfolio committee, contradicts claims by her predecessor Tina Joemat-Pettersson in 2016 that the reserves were merely on rotation.

Kubayi did not provide figures on how much the sale was worth, but pledged to return to the committee with the findings of an investigation.

But on Tuesday, Kubayi said this was untrue.

“It was not a rotation of stock, it was a sale of stock. That I can confirm as per the report.”

Kubayi said the decision to sell the stock by the Strategic Fuel Fund was taken without board approval.

She added she had instructed the Central Energy Fund to secure the country's reserves and to find a way to act against those responsible for the sale, even though they were no longer employed by the fund.