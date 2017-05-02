Khayelitsha forum condemns girl’s murder

The body of little Iyapha Yamile was found wrapped in a plastic bag, dumped near a relative's home on Monday.

CAPE TOWN – The Khayelitsha Development Forum has condemned the murder of a four-year-old girl, adding residents are devastated by ongoing attacks against children.

The body of little Iyapha Yamile was found wrapped in a plastic bag, dumped near a relative's home on Monday.

She had been reported missing by her parents on Sunday, after she had gone to play at her aunt's house.

Four suspects have since been arrested.

The forum's Ndithini Thyido says, “We can’t condone, in any form or any manner of speaking, these types of incidents in our communities. The very sad thing is to put a child in a plastic bag and drop her, like you are dropping a bag of garbage.”