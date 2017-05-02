Hunt on for 8 suspects after cop wounded in Mamelodi East

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for at least eight suspects who shot and wounded a police officer during an attempted robbery in Mamelodi East on Tuesday morning.

It’s understood the group of armed men opened fire on officers who were patrolling the Pienaarspoort Railway Station at the time.

The robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says: “The officer was shot in the upper body and is in a stable condition at a hospital. The suspects are still at large.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)