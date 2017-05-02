Van Breda: Defence disputes officer's observations of property

Henri van Breda's lawyer Pieter Botha has argued that Sergeant Adrian Kleynhans may have been wrong about his observations of the property.

CAPE TOWN - Murder-accused Henri van Breda’s lawyer has argued that the first officer on the scene where his parents and brother were murdered may have been wrong about his observations of the property.

Van Breda's legal team is cross-examining Sergeant Adrian Kleynhans on Tuesday.

The trial of triple murder accused enters its fourth day.

Kleynhans was the first officer on the scene at De Zalze Estate in January 2015, following the attack on the van Breda family.

Van Breda's lawyer Pieter Botha has argued that Sergeant Kleynhans' testimony that there’s no way anyone could have entered the property without walking through the front door and gate is factually incorrect.

#VanBreda Kleynhans admits it wouldn't have been possible to see scuff marks on black gate at side gate. Lawyer jumped over gate easily. GG pic.twitter.com/pKtTggT2Cb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2017

Botha says it would have been possible to get onto the property by scaling the perimeter walls.

Kleynhans then admitted his original statement was incorrect.

The officer added it may have been possible not to see scuff marks on a side gate to the property.

Meanwhile, Judge Siraj Desai has told the court a decision to allow the trial to be live-broadcasted has been suspended as the matter is still pending in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

#VanBreda Kleynhans says the door was slightly open when he arrived at the scene. MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2017

WATCH: Henri van Breda revisits crime scene for in loco inspection

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)