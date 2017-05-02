Hanekom calls on ANC NEC to deal with 'irresponsible statements' by ANCYL

Derek Hanekom says the ANC Youth League is a faction of the African National Congress and is accountable to the party.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom says recent statements by the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) claiming that he's uncertain about voting for the African National Congress in the next elections need to be addressed by the national executive committee (NEC).

The ANCYL called for Hanekom to resign from the party's NEC and disciplinary committees.

It’s since retracted its statement.

Hanekom says the ANCYL is a faction of the ANC and is accountable to the party.

“This is the youth league of the African National Congress, so they’re accountable to the African National Congress. It's up to the NEC to discuss what one might call irresponsible statements.”

He says the statements by the league do not change the fact that the party is going through a difficult time in terms of leadership.

“We are faced with serious challenges. It’s a bit opportunistic to say that anyone who speaks of these challenges is speaking out of bitterness.”

Hanekom says the anger by the ANC’s allies, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), indicate that the ANC needs to reflect on its state and ask itself what the people want.

Cosatu and SACP have called on the president to step down.

The president got the cold shoulder at the federation’s main May Day rally in Bloemfontein on Monday where he was not allowed to address workers.

It’s understood the president felt embarrassed after workers heckled him.

Meanwhile, Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini said the federation’s leaders knew that Zuma would be heckled, but he said there was nothing they could do.

Organisers cancelled all speeches after scuffles broke out between supporters of the president and those who didn't want him to address the rally.

WATCH: Anti-Zuma protest halts Cosatu’s May Day rally

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)