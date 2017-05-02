'Factionalism & corruption will lead to accidental leadership succession'
African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says the ANC is in need of solid leadership.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says factionalism and corruption has resulted in accidental leadership, adding that the party’s elective conference must elect someone who will bring an end to state capture and looting.
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) marched to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Monday to commemorate International Workers' Day.
They handed over a memorandum to representatives at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), calling for an end to capitalism and the de-listing of companies that underpay and exploit workers.
The SACP’s Jeremy Cronin says the economic system has not adequately dealt with the effects of apartheid.
While President Jacob Zuma was booed at Cosatu’s main Workers Day rally, Mantashe was warmly received by those who marched.
“When you combine factionalism and corruption, you’ll have what I call accidental leadership succession.”
Mantashe says the ANC could lose the 2019 general elections should the elective conference not choose a successor that will put an end to corruption and state capture.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
