Bangladesh bowlers get 10-year bans for umpiring protests
Local media has reported that Sujon Mahmud and Tasnim Hasan have been banned from cricket for 10 years.
DHAKA - Two Bangladesh club cricketers who deliberately conceded runs to protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League have been banned from cricket for 10 years, local media reported on Tuesday.
Lalmatia Club's Sujon Mahmud conceded 92 runs in four legal deliveries in his side's match against Axiom Cricketers last month, peppering the field with 15 no balls and 13 wides that also raced to the boundary.
Fear Fighters Sporting Club's Tasnim Hasan had conceded 69 runs in seven legitimate deliveries in a similar protest against the umpiring in an earlier match.
"This incident has dented the reputation of Bangladesh cricket and we have taken a stern step because this was important for us," Bangladesh Cricket Board director Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by local newspaper the Daily Star.
The two clubs have been barred indefinitely from competition. The captains, managers and coaches of both teams have been banned for five years.
"They willingly tarnished the image of Bangladesh cricket," Sheikh Sohel the BCB's disciplinary committee chief said.
"A bowler won't be able to do such a thing without the order of their team management. From the whole investigation we realised that it was done to hurt Bangladesh cricket."
More in Sport
-
Joshua-Fury fight 'miles away', says Hearn
-
Celta eye famous upset of injury-hit Man United
-
Gavin Hunt: PSL title will be decided on the final day
-
Japan wrestles over smoking ban as Olympics loom
-
Nike’s African trio targets sub-two hour marathon
-
UN hails Muntari for walk-off over racist chants, urges action
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.