[WATCH LIVE] Cosatu May Day rally

BLOEMFONTEIN - President Jacob Zuma is due to deliver the keynote address at Cosatu's May Day rally despite objections from some Cosatu unions.

At least three Cosatu unions warned that allowing the president to address Cosatu members would send a confusing message because the federation had taken a resolution that Zuma should step down as president.

