Sri Lanka hire Donald as bowling consultant for Champions Trophy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Sri Lanka hire Donald as bowling consultant for Champions Trophy

50-year-old Allan Donald picked up 272 One day international wickets during his 12-year career with the ODI side.

Former South African cricketer Allan Donald. Picture: AFP.
Former South African cricketer Allan Donald. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON – Sri Lanka have hired former South Africa paceman Allan Donald as a bowling consultant to help with their preparations for June’s Champions Trophy, the cricket board announced on Sunday.

Donald was expected to take charge as the assistant coach at English county side Kent who have agreed to release him for a two-month stint with SLC’s pace coaching unit, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

The 50-year-old Bloemfontein-born Donald picked up 272 One day international wickets during his 12-year career with the ODI side.

His previous coaching assignments include a consultant role with England in 2007 before assisting Gary Kirsten as a bowling coach of the Proteas.

In 2008, Donald with former England spinner Ashley Giles led Warwickshire to second division County Championship title.

Donald will join Sri Lanka’s residential camp at the Pallekelle International Stadium from 9 to 16 May.

The team will face Scotland in two ODIs before playing further practice matches against Australia and New Zealand.

They are placed in Group B and will play South Africa in their opening game at the Oval on 3 June.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA