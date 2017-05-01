Sri Lanka hire Donald as bowling consultant for Champions Trophy
50-year-old Allan Donald picked up 272 One day international wickets during his 12-year career with the ODI side.
LONDON – Sri Lanka have hired former South Africa paceman Allan Donald as a bowling consultant to help with their preparations for June’s Champions Trophy, the cricket board announced on Sunday.
Donald was expected to take charge as the assistant coach at English county side Kent who have agreed to release him for a two-month stint with SLC’s pace coaching unit, Sri Lanka Cricket said.
His previous coaching assignments include a consultant role with England in 2007 before assisting Gary Kirsten as a bowling coach of the Proteas.
In 2008, Donald with former England spinner Ashley Giles led Warwickshire to second division County Championship title.
Donald will join Sri Lanka’s residential camp at the Pallekelle International Stadium from 9 to 16 May.
The team will face Scotland in two ODIs before playing further practice matches against Australia and New Zealand.
They are placed in Group B and will play South Africa in their opening game at the Oval on 3 June.
