Search for Charlotte Nikoi enters sixth week

JOHANNESBURG – The search for a woman who went missing on Table Mountain has entered its sixth week.

Charlotte Nikoi, who is a United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund associate director, disappeared more than a month ago while hiking with her husband and youngest daughter.

Police say Nikoi’s disappearance is still under investigation and there are no new developments at this stage.

The Ghanaian national was last seen when she went hiking with her husband and their 16-year-old daughter on Table Mountain last month.

About 45 minutes into the hike on Platteklip Gorge she informed them she was going back down and would wait for them at the bottom of the trail.

That was the last time they saw her.

Nikoi’s husband is convinced she was taken from the area against her will.

A R50,000 reward is being offered for information on her whereabouts.

