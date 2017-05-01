Search for Charlotte Nikoi enters sixth week
Ghanaian national Charlotte Nikoi was last seen when she went hiking with her husband and their 16-year-old daughter on Table Mountain last month.
JOHANNESBURG – The search for a woman who went missing on Table Mountain has entered its sixth week.
Charlotte Nikoi, who is a United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund associate director, disappeared more than a month ago while hiking with her husband and youngest daughter.
Police say Nikoi’s disappearance is still under investigation and there are no new developments at this stage.
The Ghanaian national was last seen when she went hiking with her husband and their 16-year-old daughter on Table Mountain last month.
About 45 minutes into the hike on Platteklip Gorge she informed them she was going back down and would wait for them at the bottom of the trail.
That was the last time they saw her.
Nikoi’s husband is convinced she was taken from the area against her will.
A R50,000 reward is being offered for information on her whereabouts.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.