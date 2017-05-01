Popular Topics
Saftu to march to Durban City Hall to mark Workers’ Day

The newly formed federation will hold its first Workers' Day at the Durban City Hall this morning.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions held its launch event on 23 April 2017. Picture: Picture: Twitter/@SAFTU_media
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Newly formed trade union federation South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will hold its first Workers Day at the Durban City Hall this morning.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)’s biggest trade union the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) was expelled in 2014 after 27 years.

Numsa joined Saftu last month.

The union’s Phakamile Hlubi says, “It is only fitting that on this global workers’ holiday we mark this moment together with our independent, truly militant worker-controlled trade union.

“Once we arrive at City Hall, we shall hand over a detailed list of political as well as socio-economic demands, which deal directly with the economic crisis facing the majority of workers.”

