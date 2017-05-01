Saftu is your only hope, Numsa tells workers
Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim says they want decent wages for the working class.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has told workers that the newly formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is their only hope in South Africa today.
Numsa led a march to the Durban City Hall on Monday afternoon, where various leaders including Saftu's General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, addressed workers.
At least 5000 #NUMSA & #SAFTU members are on the streets of Durban #WorkersDay #MayDay pic.twitter.com/znHIVUUM6j— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) May 1, 2017
“You’ve seen what was done in KwaZulu-Natal today... We’re going to embark on a march that close this government."
#NUMSA stops traffic on the streets of Durban #WorkersDay #Mayday #SAFTU pic.twitter.com/c5Rb2Hdy4U— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) May 1, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
