Sadtu saddened by division among workers
The teachers' union says although May Day is a day to be celebrated, it’s sad to note that workers in South Africa are divided among different federations.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says May Day serves to honour trade unions for the role they have played in the struggle for workers’ rights.
But the union says although it celebrates the day, it’s sad to note that workers in South Africa are divided among different federations.
Sadtu says the recent launch of new South African Federation of Trade Unions is a clear indication that workers are slowly shifting from the goal of building unity among themselves.
Spokesperson Nomusa Cembi says, “We’ll be joining Cosatu and demanding, among others, infrastructure in our schools, fighting for the review of post-provisioning norms which are currently causing teachers to teach overcrowded classrooms, and therefore, affect the delivery of effective quality public education.”
More in Local
-
Police hunt 3 suspects after well-known doctor shot
-
Black Business Council clarifies stance on Fica bill
-
Cosatu stands by decision to let Zuma address Workers’ Day rally
-
Nzimande: Rogue intelligence unit spying on SACP leaders
-
'Policy needed on long-distance travel of pupils'
-
Search for Charlotte Nikoi enters sixth week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.