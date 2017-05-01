Sadtu saddened by division among workers

The teachers' union says although May Day is a day to be celebrated, it’s sad to note that workers in South Africa are divided among different federations.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says May Day serves to honour trade unions for the role they have played in the struggle for workers’ rights.

But the union says although it celebrates the day, it’s sad to note that workers in South Africa are divided among different federations.

Sadtu says the recent launch of new South African Federation of Trade Unions is a clear indication that workers are slowly shifting from the goal of building unity among themselves.

Spokesperson Nomusa Cembi says, “We’ll be joining Cosatu and demanding, among others, infrastructure in our schools, fighting for the review of post-provisioning norms which are currently causing teachers to teach overcrowded classrooms, and therefore, affect the delivery of effective quality public education.”