SACP, Cosatu saddened by events that marred May Day rally
SACP leader Blade Nzimande says what happened in Bloemfontein sends a strong message to alliance leaders.
BLOEMFONTEIN - Leaders from both the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have described Monday as a sad day.
This after African National Congress (ANC) and union members booed President Jacob Zuma at Congress of South African Trade Union's (Cosatu) main May Day rally in Bloemfontein.
SACP leader Blade Nzimande says what happened in Bloemfontein sends a strong message to alliance leaders.
“I think we should use this as the ultimate wake up call.”
Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini says what happened is regrettable.
“It’s sad that after a successful march, which was well attended by the workers and the alliance as a whole, we were unable to proceed with the programme due to chaos from members.”
The alliance leaders say they will meet to analysed Monday’s event and come up with a programme of action to unite workers.
#WorkersDay Anti-Zuma protests at Loch Logan park in Bloemfontein.KG pic.twitter.com/eAnhRYvf1V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2017
President Zuma left the gathering without speaking after scuffles broke out between those who wanted him there and those who didn't.
At least three Cosatu affiliates last week publicly called for the federation to prevent Zuma from speaking, claiming allowing the president to address the rally would contradict Cosatu's call for Zuma's resignation.
Dlamini and ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor were also booed at the same event.
#WorkersDay President Zuma is now sitting in the car as chaos unfolds here at the park. Unclear if he will leave. CM pic.twitter.com/2eEU8pVLwW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2017
#WorkersDay WATCH opposing groups now have traditional weapons. Threaten each other. CM pic.twitter.com/05VflVy1sm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2017
It’s understood the booing came from members of affiliates South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and National Health Education and Allied Workers Union, who were opposed to Zuma.
The federation was forced to call off proceedings amid scuffles.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.