SACP, Cosatu saddened by events that marred May Day rally

SACP leader Blade Nzimande says what happened in Bloemfontein sends a strong message to alliance leaders.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Leaders from both the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have described Monday as a sad day.

This after African National Congress (ANC) and union members booed President Jacob Zuma at Congress of South African Trade Union's (Cosatu) main May Day rally in Bloemfontein.

“I think we should use this as the ultimate wake up call.”

Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini says what happened is regrettable.

“It’s sad that after a successful march, which was well attended by the workers and the alliance as a whole, we were unable to proceed with the programme due to chaos from members.”

The alliance leaders say they will meet to analysed Monday’s event and come up with a programme of action to unite workers.

#WorkersDay Anti-Zuma protests at Loch Logan park in Bloemfontein.KG pic.twitter.com/eAnhRYvf1V — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2017

President Zuma left the gathering without speaking after scuffles broke out between those who wanted him there and those who didn't.

At least three Cosatu affiliates last week publicly called for the federation to prevent Zuma from speaking, claiming allowing the president to address the rally would contradict Cosatu's call for Zuma's resignation.

Dlamini and ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor were also booed at the same event.

#WorkersDay President Zuma is now sitting in the car as chaos unfolds here at the park. Unclear if he will leave. CM pic.twitter.com/2eEU8pVLwW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2017

#WorkersDay WATCH opposing groups now have traditional weapons. Threaten each other. CM pic.twitter.com/05VflVy1sm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2017

It’s understood the booing came from members of affiliates South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and National Health Education and Allied Workers Union, who were opposed to Zuma.

The federation was forced to call off proceedings amid scuffles.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)