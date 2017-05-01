Police, hostage negotiators on scene at Nyanga Junction

Officers have cordoned off the roads around the Nyanga Junction Shopping Centre, where an armed robbery has taken place.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police and hostage negotiators are at the Nyanga Junction Shopping Centre where an armed robbery has taken place.

It’s believed at least two security officials have been shot.

Earlier this year, crime statistics revealed an increase in what has been called a trio of crimes, which includes business and house robberies as well as hijackings.

Law enforcement and emergency medical services are parked along Duinefontein Road and traffic is being diverted away from the area.

At this stage, unconfirmed reports suggest people have been injured.

Police have indicated the robbers “shot blindly” at officers on scene.

#NyangaShooting 2 army soldiers can be seen entering the main gate at Nyanga junction. SF pic.twitter.com/CnkWllrgOJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2017

#NyangaShooting Police are at the scene of an armed robbery at Nyanga Junction. Officers have confirmed a standoff. No further details yet. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2017

The stand-off started on Monday morning when a group of men attempted to rob a pay-out point at a local supermarket.

As police arrived, the alleged robbers opened fire and wounded at least two people, including a security officer.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has tweeted that the Nyanga Junction criminals are under his watch as they have taken people hostage.

The minister says he condemns mall robberies, saying criminals must not hijack public spaces.

We condemn mall robberies - criminals must not hijack public spaces our people use. Nyanga Junction is under police presence — RSA Min of Police (@MbalulaFikile) May 1, 2017

Those NYanga junction criminals are under our watch as we speak......



...........They have taken people hostage.... — RSA Min of Police (@MbalulaFikile) May 1, 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)