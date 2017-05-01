Hanekom: 2019 vote comment misinterpreted

The former tourism minister was responding to reports that he was uncertain about voting for the ANC at the next polls.

JOHANNESBURG - Public anger at President Jacob Zuma's administration by allies of the African National Congress (ANC) is an indication that the organisation cannot be silent any longer, former tourism minister Derek Hanekom said on Monday.

Hanekom was responding to reports that he was uncertain about voting for the ruling party in the next elections.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) called for Hanekom to make a public apology for his comments or resign from the party's national executive and disciplinary committees.

Hanekom however refuted the claims, saying he was misinterpreted.

He says while he remains loyal to the party, he cannot ignore the challenges the ANC is facing in its leadership crisis.

“We must be alive to it and listen to what people are saying. Denial is not going to help us and not hearing is not going to help us whatsoever.”

Hanekom says the cries by allies Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) can no longer be ignored.

“The veterans and integrity commission have all asked for the president to step down, so we can’t pretend that this is not a very serious situation that we’re confronting within the ANC.”

Hanekom says it’s up to the party, through this year's elective conference, to ensure that ANC supporters have a quality party to vote for come elections in 2019.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)