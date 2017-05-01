Dlamini: Cosatu knew Zuma would be booed, heckled

President Jacob Zuma was booed as he arrived at Cosatu's main Workers' Day rally in Bloemfontein and left without delivering his speech.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Sdumo Dlamini says the federation's leaders knew that President Jacob Zuma would be heckled but said there was nothing it could do.

The president was booed as he arrived at the federation's main May Day rally in Bloemfontein and left without delivering his speech on Monday.

Organisers cancelled all speeches after scuffles broke out between supporters of the president and those who didn't want him to address the rally.

Dlamini says they knew the president would be heckled.

“It was clear, but we didn’t need to stop the march.”

African National Congress (ANC) provincial chair Ace Magashule says he thought threats to boo the president were just rumours.



“I heard from the spokesperson of the ANC that there are these rumours that there will be booing and disruptions and we said those will be ill-disciplined people and cadres.”

The leaders agree that divisions in the ANC-led alliance are diving workers and unions membership to the ground.

#WorkersDay WATCH opposing groups now have traditional weapons. Threaten each other.

COSATU’S MAY DAY RALLY CHAOS ‘SHAMEFUL’

The Free State ANC meanwhile says it will analyse video footage to ascertain if its members contributed to the collapse of the gathering.

The provincial ANC will meet with South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu leaders on Tuesday to discuss what happened.

Magashule said what happened on Monday was shameful.

“We’ve taken our own videos. We’ll be analysing them ahead of the meeting with the alliance officials. People in this province are quite disciplined from across the alliance partners and that’s why we’re saying it’s an embarrassment.”

DID COSATU PLAN ZUMA BOOING?

This is the first time Zuma has been booed outside of Gauteng, the first time he’s been booed at an alliance event and the first time he’s been prevented from speaking at an event.

At the same time, it appears other ANC officials associated with Zuma have also been booed in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the North West.

That could suggest this action was planned in advance.

But it also shows that Cosatu members are frustrated with Zuma’s refusal to leave office and marks a turning point in his relationship with the federation.

However, there could also be implications for some of Cosatu’s leaders, including its president Dlamini, for letting him come to the Bloemfontein event in the first place.

