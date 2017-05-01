Coligny boy can now be laid to rest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Coligny boy can now be laid to rest

It took North West police almost two weeks to find the family of 12-year old Faki Mosweu, whose death triggered violent demonstrations in the area.

FILE: A police officer searches the area outside a looted liquor store in Coligny in the North West on 25 April 2017 after protests in the town over the death of a young boy. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: A police officer searches the area outside a looted liquor store in Coligny in the North West on 25 April 2017 after protests in the town over the death of a young boy. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A dignified funeral can now be held for the Coligny boy who was killed last month, allegedly by farmers.

It took North West police almost two weeks to find the family of Faki Mosweu, whose death triggered violent demonstrations by community members demanding arrests.

On Friday two men appeared in the Coligny magistrates court on murder charges.

Local principal Stanley Mnyakama helped police identify the boy.

Ward councillor Jonny Leteane said the family have positively identified the child as Faki Mosweu.

“We just heard that the parent has been found so we went there and we talked to her, and it’s true that she is the parent.”

Residents of the small town demonstrated on Tuesday, looting shops, burning houses and calling for the arrest of a farmer linked to the death.

WATCH: Coligny locked in protest violence after child killed

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA