Coligny boy can now be laid to rest
It took North West police almost two weeks to find the family of 12-year old Faki Mosweu, whose death triggered violent demonstrations in the area.
JOHANNESBURG – A dignified funeral can now be held for the Coligny boy who was killed last month, allegedly by farmers.
It took North West police almost two weeks to find the family of Faki Mosweu, whose death triggered violent demonstrations by community members demanding arrests.
On Friday two men appeared in the Coligny magistrates court on murder charges.
Local principal Stanley Mnyakama helped police identify the boy.
Ward councillor Jonny Leteane said the family have positively identified the child as Faki Mosweu.
“We just heard that the parent has been found so we went there and we talked to her, and it’s true that she is the parent.”
Residents of the small town demonstrated on Tuesday, looting shops, burning houses and calling for the arrest of a farmer linked to the death.
WATCH: Coligny locked in protest violence after child killed
More in Local
-
SACP in Gauteng to join Cosatu in march to JSE
-
Nehawu: Let's put politics aside as Zuma speaks on May Day
-
NGOs assess next move over Zuma and arms deal
-
Saftu to march to Durban City Hall to mark Workers’ Day
-
Police hunt 3 suspects after well-known doctor shot
-
Black Business Council clarifies stance on Fica bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.