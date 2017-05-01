Coligny boy can now be laid to rest

JOHANNESBURG – A dignified funeral can now be held for the Coligny boy who was killed last month, allegedly by farmers.

It took North West police almost two weeks to find the family of Faki Mosweu, whose death triggered violent demonstrations by community members demanding arrests.

On Friday two men appeared in the Coligny magistrates court on murder charges.

Local principal Stanley Mnyakama helped police identify the boy.

Ward councillor Jonny Leteane said the family have positively identified the child as Faki Mosweu.

“We just heard that the parent has been found so we went there and we talked to her, and it’s true that she is the parent.”

Residents of the small town demonstrated on Tuesday, looting shops, burning houses and calling for the arrest of a farmer linked to the death.

