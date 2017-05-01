Black Business Council clarifies stance on Fica bill

The council says reports suggesting that the council fiercely opposed the signing of the Fica bill were completely out of context.

JOHANNESBURG – The Black Business Council has welcomed the signing of the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (Fica) bill into law and is urging both Treasury and law enforcement agencies to apply the new law without fear or favour.

It says the Fica bill will go a long way to eradicating corruption and tax evasion.

The council says reports suggesting that the council fiercely opposed the signing of the Fica bill were completely out of context.

Secretary General George Sebulela says they were asking that before the president signs off on the bill, certain points be amended.

“What are these few principles that we believe are standing in the way of ensuring that our people are not prejudiced. That was only the issue.”

Sebulela says the council is positive that the bill will be implemented correctly.

“I think let's allow the process to take its course.”

The signing of the bill has been welcomed in a number of quarters.

'GOVT MUST MAKE SURE FICA IS IMPLEMENTED'

Opposition parties say government must now move swiftly to implement the bill.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would be requesting the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance, Yunus Carrim, to schedule a meeting to discuss this.

At the same time, the Congress of the People (Cope) says pressure will come from the country’s citizens to prevent President Jacob Zuma from hindering its execution.

Cope said money laundering and financial terrorism are some of the biggest threats to the economy, but now that the bill has passed there are no hiding places for corrupt syndicates.

The party’s Dennis Bloem said, “Citizens have made their voices heard.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)