ANCYL demands action against Hanekom

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

ANCYL demands action against Hanekom

Last week Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom said he was not sure whether he was going to vote for the ruling party in the 2019 elections.

Derek Hanekom. Picture: GovernmentZA
Derek Hanekom. Picture: GovernmentZA
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says the ANC needs to call former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom to order over his recent comments on the party’s leadership.

On Thursday, Hanekom said he was not sure whether he was going to vote for the ruling party in the 2019 elections.

Hanekom was one of the ministers fired by President Jacob Zuma in his recent Cabinet reshuffle.

The Youth League wants Hanekom to make a public apology for his comments or resign from the party’s national executive and disciplinary committees.

Youth League spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize says Hanekom needs to be sanctioned.

“An apology must be made, otherwise people who appear before the NDC of the ANC would have serious reservations about people who are responsible for dealing with disciplinary matters in the ANC.

“That should be condemned so that comrade Derek Hanekom can make the public apology to the ANC.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA