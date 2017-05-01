ANCYL demands action against Hanekom

Last week Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom said he was not sure whether he was going to vote for the ruling party in the 2019 elections.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says the ANC needs to call former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom to order over his recent comments on the party’s leadership.

On Thursday, Hanekom said he was not sure whether he was going to vote for the ruling party in the 2019 elections.

Hanekom was one of the ministers fired by President Jacob Zuma in his recent Cabinet reshuffle.

The Youth League wants Hanekom to make a public apology for his comments or resign from the party’s national executive and disciplinary committees.

Youth League spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize says Hanekom needs to be sanctioned.

“An apology must be made, otherwise people who appear before the NDC of the ANC would have serious reservations about people who are responsible for dealing with disciplinary matters in the ANC.

“That should be condemned so that comrade Derek Hanekom can make the public apology to the ANC.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)