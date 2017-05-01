17 injured after taxi overturns in KZN

ER24's Russel Meiring says injuries ranged from minor to serious.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 17 people have been injured after a taxi they were travelling in overturned in KwaZulu-Natal.

Emergency services say the crash occurred on Monday morning.

The cause of the accident is still unclear.

ER24's Russel Meiring says injuries ranged from minor to serious.

“We immediately treated the patients and provided the seriously injured with advanced life support intervention. Once treated the patients were transported to various hospitals in the area. The exact cause of the accident is not yet known, but authorities are on the scene for further investigation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)