Zuma addresses concerns about possible economic policy changes
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says he appreciates the frankness and constructive spirit in which issues were raised by business leaders during a meeting ahead of the World Economic Forum on Africa next week.
The president has met with CEOs, where they were given the opportunity to table challenges, some of which are in the public domain and others aimed at improving the way government manages economic entities.
At his meeting with CEOs, President Zuma addressed concerns raised about possible economic policy changes considering the recent controversial Cabinet reshuffle.
The presidency says Zuma explained to business leaders that all policies remain the same with the only difference being the style and emphasis of each minister and how they work.
Zuma says government remains committed to fiscal discipline and consolidation that stabilises the rise in public debt.
The nuclear programme was also raised as a point of concern, but the president reiterated that the programme would be implemented at a scale and pace that the country can afford.
The president has promised to organise another government-business session.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
