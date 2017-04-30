WC health working through surgery backlog following power outage
Services at the Tygerberg hospital were crippled on Friday following a fire at the Belhar sub-station.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape health department says it's still working through a surgery backlog caused by the recent power outage at Tygerberg Hospital.
Services at the state hospital were crippled on Friday following a fire at the Belhar sub-station, cutting the power of several areas in the northern suburbs.
This led to a number of surgeries being postponed, with hospital management calling for patience, as doctors work through their operating theatre schedule.
Provincial health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever says, “That backlog is being addressed – we are looking additional resources and theatre times so that we can work our way through the waiting list so that we can get back on schedule.”
