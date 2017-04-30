Unisa postpones exams
The university has extended its May/June examination period due to logistical challenges that led to the late delivery of students’ stationery.
JOHANNESBURG – The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it has extended its May/June examination period due to logistical challenges that led to the late delivery of students’ stationery.
The university says it has postponed the first two weeks of the examinations.
Students will now be able to choose between writing from 2 May, as per the original time table, or writing from the 10 June 2017.
The institution says modules written from 15 May are not affected by these changes and will continue as initially scheduled.
Notice: Update regarding extension of examination period.
University spokesperson Martin Ramotshela says, “The management of the university, having looked at a variety of requests that were coming from students, we came to the conclusion that as a result of logistical challenges around student receiving study material that a large number of them were not in a position to study and prepare adequately for the exam.”
