Two killed in multi-vehicle accident on R57
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Warden.
It’s understood three vehicles and a heavy goods truck collided on the R57 on Sunday morning.
The exact cause of the crash is not clear this stage and authorities say they are investigating.
Paramedics say one man sustained serious injuries while another three sustained minor wounds.
Netcare 911's Chris Botha says the badly injured man was airlifted to a specialised hospital in the area.
“When paramedics arrived at the scene they found that two people had tragically died due to the very severe injuries that they had sustained, while one man was in a critical condition. The critically injured man was transported to hospital with a provincial helicopter.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
