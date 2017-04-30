Truman Prince facing fresh assault charges
A DA activist has lodged a criminal complaint against the flamboyant politician following an alleged altercation in the Karoo town.
CAPE TOWN - Former Beaufort West mayor Truman Prince is facing fresh assault charges.
But the flamboyant politician is fighting the latest allegations against him.
Democratic Alliance (DA) activist Joe Johnson has lodged a criminal complaint against Prince following an alleged altercation in the Karoo town last week.
But the African National Congress council claims he defended himself after Johnson reportedly attacked him.
Johnson lodged an assault and crimen injuria complaint after Prince allegedly called him the K-word.
But Prince claims it was Johnson who attacked him first.
“I had to block and push him away. I was surprised when he went to the police and laid a charge while he was the aggressor.”
The DA’s Jaco Londt believes Prince doesn’t have a case.
“We went to the police and open a case. The police are investigating.”
Last year a common assault case was registered after Prince allegedly assaulted a traffic officer.
He was also accused of manhandling a DA councillor just before the local government elections.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Signing of Fica Bill welcomed in a number of quarters
-
Biker dies after collision with Kudu on R512
-
Sacca: Cabin crew strike to continue once interdict is lifted
-
Ramaphosa urged to take action over state capture inquiry
-
Police to continue monitoring Jonkershoek after violent protests
-
Slain Cologny boy still not identified - police
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.