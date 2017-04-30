Truman Prince facing fresh assault charges

A DA activist has lodged a criminal complaint against the flamboyant politician following an alleged altercation in the Karoo town.

CAPE TOWN - Former Beaufort West mayor Truman Prince is facing fresh assault charges.

But the flamboyant politician is fighting the latest allegations against him.

Democratic Alliance (DA) activist Joe Johnson has lodged a criminal complaint against Prince following an alleged altercation in the Karoo town last week.

But the African National Congress council claims he defended himself after Johnson reportedly attacked him.

Johnson lodged an assault and crimen injuria complaint after Prince allegedly called him the K-word.

But Prince claims it was Johnson who attacked him first.

“I had to block and push him away. I was surprised when he went to the police and laid a charge while he was the aggressor.”

The DA’s Jaco Londt believes Prince doesn’t have a case.

“We went to the police and open a case. The police are investigating.”

Last year a common assault case was registered after Prince allegedly assaulted a traffic officer.

He was also accused of manhandling a DA councillor just before the local government elections.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)