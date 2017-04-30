Slain Coligny boy (12) identified as Faki Mosweu

Today marks the 11th day since the body of the boy, allegedly killed by two farmers Pieter Doore-Waard and Phillip Schutte, was discovered.

JOHANNESBURG – The 12-year-old boy whose death ignited violent protests and unrest in the North West town of Coligny has been identified.

Today marks the 11th day since the body of the boy, allegedly killed by two farmers Pieter Doore-Waard and Phillip Schutte, was discovered.

Riot police were deployed in the area after residents set shops and houses alight in the maize town last week, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators.

Ward councilor Jonny Leteane says the family have positively identified the child as Faki Mosweu.

“We just heard that the parent has been found so we went there and we talked to her, and it’s true that she is the parent.”

On Friday the Coligny Magistrates Court postponed the case of the two men arrested for the murder of a 12-year-old boy.

The two appeared before the court on charges of murder and attempted murder after their arrest on Tuesday night.

Residents of the small town demonstrated on Tuesday, looting shops, burning houses and calling for the arrest of a farmer linked to the murder.

