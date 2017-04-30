Security to remain tight at Bishop Lavis school after attack on principal

CAPE TOWN - Security will remain tight at a Bishop Lavis technical school following an attack on its principal.

Extra safety measures have been put in place after Bishops School of Skills Principal Wayne Abrahams was stabbed in the school foyer more than a week ago.

Cape Town police have not made any arrests in connection with the assault.

The Western Cape Education Department's Safe Schools Project volunteers along with private security will continue patrolling the school premises following the attack on Abrahams.

Abrahams is recovering at an undisclosed location after being stabbed multiple times in the head, neck and shoulders.

It's believed the attack is linked to a series of threats Abrahams had been receiving, warning him not to take disciplinary action against a learner involved in a shooting.

The shooting had taken place on the school grounds last month just before the school holidays.

Community members at the time told Eyewitness News the 15-year-old boy involved in the shooting is a suspected gang member.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)