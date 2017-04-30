Security guard shot dead during robbery in Delft
A security guard has been killed and another wounded following a shooting in Cape Town.
The incident took place at a shop in Delft south on Saturday.
It's understood the suspects robbed the store, shooting at two security officers.
Police spokesperson André Traut says: “One security was fatally wounded another one sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was admitted to hospital for treatment. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and are yet to be arrested.”
Police have since tracked down the getaway vehicle, which was abandoned in Philippi.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
