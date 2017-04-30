Security guard shot dead during robbery in Delft

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Security guard shot dead during robbery in Delft

A security guard has been killed and another wounded following a shooting in Cape Town.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A security guard has been killed and another wounded following a shooting in Cape Town.

The incident took place at a shop in Delft south on Saturday.

It's understood the suspects robbed the store, shooting at two security officers.

Police spokesperson André Traut says: “One security was fatally wounded another one sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was admitted to hospital for treatment. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and are yet to be arrested.”

Police have since tracked down the getaway vehicle, which was abandoned in Philippi.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA