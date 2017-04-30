Sacca: Cabin crew strike to continue once interdict is lifted
The Sacca has confirmed it has filed papers with the Labour Court to rescind the interdict granted to SAA ordering workers to return to their posts.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has confirmed it has filed papers with the Labour Court to rescind the interdict granted to South African Airways (SAA) ordering workers to return to their posts.
Sacca says all their members have returned to work, abiding by the court decision.
The workers downed tools last Thursday, demanding that the airline addresses their demands, which among others includes an increase in the daily meal allowance from $131 a day to $170.
The association says once the interdict is lifted they will go on a protected strike until their demands are met.
Sacca President Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says: “We have filed papers with the Labour Court to have the date forward to as early as next week Wednesday (3 May) and give an interim interdict uplifted and thereafter we plan to continue striking.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
