Ramaphosa urged to take action over state capture inquiry

Constitutional law expert Paul Hoffman says in circumstances where the president fails to fulfil his duties, section 90 of the Constitution allows the deputy president to step in.

FILE: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While calls for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry into state capture continue to grow within the African National Congress (ANC) and tripartite alliance, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to take action himself.

Constitutional law expert Paul Hoffman says in circumstances where the president fails to fulfil his duties, section 90 of the Constitution allows the deputy president to step in.

Ramaphosa and South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande are the latest leaders within the alliance to call for a commission.

Hoffman says the fact that President Jacob Zuma didn’t appoint the commission, despite the public protector’s recommendations shows he’s failed in his duties.

“Normally the president is the one who appoints the Commission of Inquiry but in these circumstances where the president is actually the person who is the subject of the inquiry, the conflict of interests prevents him from making the appointment.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

