Police to continue monitoring Jonkershoek after violent protests
Protesters were reportedly demanding CapeNature provides them with land that was promised to them years ago.
CAPE TOWN - Police will continue monitoring the situation in the Jonkershoek area following violent protests over service delivery and housing issues.
Several buildings in the Nature Reserve were torched, a cat was killed and a fireman had petrol thrown on him as protesters allegedly tried to burn him.
The Nature Reserve has been temporarily closed.
Protesters were reportedly demanding CapeNature provides them with land that was promised to them years ago.
CapeNature says the land the protesters are occupying belong to the National Public Works Department.
The police's Andre Traut says one man was arrested during the protests on a charge of public violence.
“The sport field was set alight and an attempt was also made to set the building alight. Calm has returned in the area and no further violence has been reported.”
CapeNature's Justin Lawrence says, “Security is on duty but we ask that people stay clear of the area.”
The National Public Works Department could not be reached for comment on Saturday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa urged to take action over state capture inquiry
-
Slain Cologny boy still not identified - police
-
Bronkhorstspruit crash: ‘Dept to wait for probe results before laying blame’
-
NSRI issues shark warning along Southern Cape coast
-
ANC renewing itself for supporters, says Ramaphosa
-
Mildred Oliphant: Workers should be aware of their rights
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.