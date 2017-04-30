Police to continue monitoring Jonkershoek after violent protests

Protesters were reportedly demanding CapeNature provides them with land that was promised to them years ago.

CAPE TOWN - Police will continue monitoring the situation in the Jonkershoek area following violent protests over service delivery and housing issues.

Several buildings in the Nature Reserve were torched, a cat was killed and a fireman had petrol thrown on him as protesters allegedly tried to burn him.

The Nature Reserve has been temporarily closed.

Protesters were reportedly demanding CapeNature provides them with land that was promised to them years ago.

CapeNature says the land the protesters are occupying belong to the National Public Works Department.

The police's Andre Traut says one man was arrested during the protests on a charge of public violence.

“The sport field was set alight and an attempt was also made to set the building alight. Calm has returned in the area and no further violence has been reported.”

CapeNature's Justin Lawrence says, “Security is on duty but we ask that people stay clear of the area.”

The National Public Works Department could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)